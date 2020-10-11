Left Menu
CBI registers FIR, takes up investigation in Hathras incident

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident on Sunday.

Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident on Sunday. The CBI registered the case on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and "further notification from the Government of India."

As per the agency, "the complainant has alleged that on September 14, 2020 the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field." The case has been registered at ACB Ghaziabad on Sunday under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989).

The suspected offences as per the FIR are rape, attempt to murder, and gang rape. Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB, Ghaziabad) Seema Pahuja, has been named the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

The agency has constituted a team and further investigation is underway. A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body without the family's consent or presence. The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras incident. The state government has also formed an SIT to probe the matter. (ANI)

