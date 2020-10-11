Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress woman leader thrashed by party cadre: NCW asks UP DGP to arrest culprits

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the incident wherein a woman Congress leader was beaten up vy party workers and said that a letter will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest the culprits.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:43 IST
Congress woman leader thrashed by party cadre: NCW asks UP DGP to arrest culprits
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma. . Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the incident wherein a woman Congress leader was beaten up vy party workers and said that a letter will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to arrest the culprits. "Today morning I saw a video that was tagged to me where a political party worker was being beaten up by around 26 people who had surrounded her. I have taken cognizance of the incident. A letter will be written to the DGP of the UP police to arrest all the guilty persons," Sharma said in a video posted on twitter.

She added, "This is a very serious matter. We say we want more women in politics but how will this be possible if party leaders behave like gundas at party meetings? How will women be empowered and how will they be encouraged with this behaviour?" The video in question was of a Congress party meeting that took place in UP's Deoria.

Congress leader Tara Yadav, who was thrashed by party workers in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming bypolls, said that giving a ticket to a 'rapist' will malign the image of the party. "On one hand Congress leaders are fighting for justice in the Hathras incident while the party ticket is being given to a rapist in Uttar Pradesh by-polls It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Congress leader Tara Yadav said on Sunday.

Yadav was manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria on October 10, for opposing the move to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat.Urging Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to take action, She said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action."(ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: PWD fined Rs 4 lakh for damaging trees during construction of drain

The Delhi forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on the Public Works Department for damaging trees during the construction of a drain at Meera Marg in Lodhi Colony here, officials said on Sunday. The department had in September i...

Malaysia reports 561 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Malaysia reported 561 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the bulk of them in Sabah state which has already seen a large increase in infections over the past few weeks.The new cases raise Malaysias cumulative tally to 15,657 cases, according t...

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Brazils count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin Americas largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry on Saturday reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure i...

SKorea worries about missile shown in NKorea military parade

South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to commit to its past disarmament pledges while expressing concerns over the Norths unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade. During celebrations marking the 75th birth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020