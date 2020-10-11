Telangana records 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

As many as 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, and five deaths were recorded in Telangana on October 10, taking the state's count to 2,12,063 cases. There are 25,713 active cases and 1,222 fatalities in the state.

"Telangana recorded 1,717 COVID-19 cases, 2,103 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,12,063 including 1,85,128 recoveries, 1,222 deaths, and 25,713 active cases," said State Health Department. Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases. (ANI)