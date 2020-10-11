Left Menu
District-level committees in Odisha to audit quality of COVID Care facilities

The Odisha Government has decided to constitute 'Oversight Committees' at the district- level to audit quality care in COVID facilities as well as death review due to the disease in both Government and Private hospitals.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government has decided to constitute 'Oversight Committees' at the district- level to audit quality care in COVID facilities as well as death review due to the disease in both Government and Private hospitals.

An official order issued by State Health and Family Welfare Department stated: "The care of COVID-19 positive patients is now extended across both Government and Private sector in the State and it remains the utmost priority of the state government to prevent the death of COVID patients by providing timely and quality care, so it is found necessary to have oversight over the quality of care and prevention of deaths of COVID-19 parents."

"Therefore State Government do constitute district-level committees for the audit of the quality of Care to be headed by an officer authorised by the Collectors/Municipal Commissioners and not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate, the CDM and PHO and ICU trained doctor or the medical officer of the treating facility will be around the member," the order further read. (ANI)

