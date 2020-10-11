Left Menu
Leopard spotted in Greater Noida, search operation on

The big cat was spotted on October 7 on a trap camera that is installed inside the NTPC’s premises in Dadri and the footage was seen on Saturday, Divisional Forest Officer P K Srivastava said. "A joint search for the leopard has been launched by the local police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Forest Department.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A search operation has been launched to catch a leopard that was spotted in the National Thermal Power Corporation's premises in Greater Noida, forest officials said on Sunday. The big cat was spotted on October 7 on a trap camera that is installed inside the NTPC's premises in Dadri and the footage was seen on Saturday, Divisional Forest Officer P K Srivastava said.

"A joint search for the leopard has been launched by the local police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Forest Department. As a precautionary measure, some cages have also been installed in the vicinity," Srivastava told PTI. He said the adult feline, the only in the region, may have wandered into the human settlement in the state-run power plant's site, which is surrounded by a 200-acre natural habitat for wildlife.

"There are wild dogs, rabbits, boars, nilgai and other such animals in the surrounding area where this particular leopard lives and has been caught on camera earlier also," the DFO said. He said there has been no conflict between the leopard and humans in the region in recent years. Although, monitoring has been stepped up to avoid any untoward incident.

