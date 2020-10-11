India's COVID-19 tally crosses 70-lakh mark with spikeof 74,383 new cases

With a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients has also crossed 60-lakhs and is 60,77,977 in the country. With 918 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,08,334.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State with 2,36,947 active cases. However, 12,29,339 patients have been cured and discharged in the state, while the disease has claimed 39,732 lives so far. Karnataka reported 9,523 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 7,00,786 including 5,80,054 discharges and 9,966 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,20,270. Bengaluru reported 4,623 new positive cases, said State Health Department.

Further, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country. Out of these, 10,78,544 samples were tested on Saturday alone. As many as 669 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have been reported in Punjab today. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,23,973 including 9,275 active cases and 3,833 deaths, said the State Government.

Manipur recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 13,326 including 10,504 recoveries, 2,731 active cases and 91 deaths, according to the State Health Department. Rajasthan detected 2,144 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,59,052 including 1,650 deaths, 1,35,990 recoveries and 21,412 active cases, said State Health Department.

Mumbai reported 2,199 new COVID-19 cases, 1,709 discharges and 42 deaths. Total cases here rose to 2,29,450, including 1,93,805 discharges and 9430 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,919, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. As many as 120 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 24,982 in the force including 2,226 active cases, 22,496 recoveries and 260 deaths, Maharashtra Police said.

Delhi reported 2,780 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,09,339 out of which 21,701 are active patients. 5,769 deaths and 2,81,869 patients have been discharged so far, said the Delhi Government. Himachal Pradesh detected 30 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state rose to 17,327 cases including 2,619 active cases, 14,440 recoveries and 243 deaths, said State Health Department.

Gujarat reported 1,181 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 1,51,596, including 1,32,310 discharges and 3,569 deaths. Active cases stand at 15717, said the government of Gujarat. West Bengal reported 3,612 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths and 3,110 discharges today. Total cases in the state rose to 2,94,806, including 5,622 deaths and 2,58,948 discharges. Active cases stand at 30,236, said Government of West Bengal.

Kerala reported 9,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking active patients in the state to 96,316. A total of 1,91,798 people have recovered from the infection, said State government. Jammu and Kashmir recorded 569 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the UT rose to 83,633 including 10,466 active cases, 71,845 recoveries and 1,322 deaths, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,005 recoveries and 65 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,56,385, including 6,02,038 discharged cases, 10,252 deaths and 44,095 active cases, according to the State Health Department. Andhra Pradesh reported 5,210 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the state's tally to 7,55,727, including 7,03,208 recoveries and 6224 deaths. Active cases stand at 46,295, State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh stated.

Telangana recorded 1,717 COVID19 cases, 2,103 recoveries and 5 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,12,063 including 1,85,128 recoveries, 1,222 deaths and 25,713 active cases, said State Health Department. As many as 85 new positive cases and one death reported in Chandigarh today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 13,162 including 1,184 active cases, 11,787 recoveries and 191 deaths, the UT Administration informed. (ANI)