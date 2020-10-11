Andhra Pradesh police bust betting racket, 18 held, Rs 6.45 lakh seized in Krishna

As many as 18 people who are allegedly involved in IPL betting racket have been arrested in Krishna district of Andhra district and a total of Rs 6.45 lakh in cash has been recovered from their possession, said police on Sunday. Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu held a press conference in Machilipatnam town to inform the details of the betting racket.

"The district police received credible information of betting in the wake of IPL 20-20 matches. Based on that, Nuzividu Rural Sub-Inspector Ranjit Kumar and his team held a sudden raid on a house in Potureddypalli village at 8 PM on October 6. There they arrested bookie M Venkatrao, M Venkateswarlu, Ch Sambasiva Rao and M Sitaiah. The police have seized 7 mobile phones, Rs 45,000 cash, a television set and other material and case is filed against them. They admitted organising cricket betting of lakhs of rupees," SP said. "Nuzividu police formed two teams to catch the other bookies and punters who were absconding. The teams searched and caught 14 punters - 9 from Kandukuru, Prakasam district, 4 from Jaggaiahpet, Krishna district; and 1 from Nuzividu, Krishna district. The police arrested those 14 persons; seized 9 mobile phones and Rs 6 lakh in cash. The police have requested the banks in which these accused have accounts to freeze their banking transactions," he added.

In this case, a total of 18 persons have been arrested as of now. 17 mobile phones, Rs 6.45 lakh in cash, and a television set were seized, SP said. "Rohan and Siva, the main bookies from Hyderabad and some more punters are still absconding. They are yet to be arrested," he added.

The IPL 2020 started on September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)