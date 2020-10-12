Left Menu
BMC instructs hospitals to get enough diesel to remain unaffected amid power failure

Amid the power outage due to grid failure, hospitals in Mumbai have been instructed to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours to assure no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs, according to IS Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the power outage due to grid failure, hospitals in Mumbai have been instructed to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours to assure no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs, according to IS Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner. In a statement, Chahal statement, "All the hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport garage officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours so that there are no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs. In case of any issues please contact the disaster control room for help. CE SWM to coordinate this."

He further asked disaster control to keep standby private mobile DG set vehicles handy within the next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours. Due to power supply failure in the Mumbai region, residents have been requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies, the BMC said.

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure, causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs and disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday. According to TATA Power, "At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. Restoration work in progress to bring a supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units."

Maharashtra Energy Minister, Dr Nitin Raut assured the restoration of power supply shortly in a series of tweets over social media, "Our staff is working on it and in an hour or 45 minutes it will be restored."(ANI)

