Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, following which he went into home isolation.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jairam Thakur took to social media and tweeted, "A few days ago, due to contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence. Due to some symptoms of corona from the last two days, I got a COVID-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors." (Translated from Hindi)

Himachal has reported total 2,687 active cases and 250 deaths due to novel Coronavirus until October 11, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

