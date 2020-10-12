Karnataka Minister Sudhakar K given additional charge of Health Ministry
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K has been given the additional charge of Health Ministry, replacing B Sriramulu on Monday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:20 IST
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K has been given the additional charge of Health Ministry, replacing B Sriramulu on Monday. Dr Sudhakar K is an MLA from Chikkaballapura constituency and also the district in-charge for the same. He has been vocal in the ongoing Sandalwood drug investigation in Karnataka.
The State Health Ministry has increasingly become important amid the COVID-19 crisis with Karnataka recording the second-highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra. Karnataka has reported as many as 1,20,289 total active cases and 9,966 total deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic until October 11, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)
