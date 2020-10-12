Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Institute of Naturopathy remembers Mahatma the healer

Mahatma Gandhi's concept of a compassionate lifestyle and connection between non-violence and well-being were some of the topics discussed last week during an ongoing webinar series that commenced on October 2 to mark the Father of the Nation's 151st birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:08 IST
National Institute of Naturopathy remembers Mahatma the healer
Speakers talk about Mahatma Gandhi's concepts of well-being during an ongoing webinar by NIN, Pune.. Image Credit: ANI

Mahatma Gandhi's concept of a compassionate lifestyle and connection between non-violence and well-being were some of the topics discussed last week during an ongoing webinar series that commenced on October 2 to mark the Father of the Nation's 151st birth anniversary. To re-kindle public interest in Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts on health, food, and nutrition, the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, under the Ministry of AYUSH, is observing his 151st birth anniversary through the mega-series of 48 webinars.

According to PIB, the Gandhi Jayanti observation by NIN, earlier the All India Nature Cure Foundation trust, founded by Gandhiji himself in 1945, started on October 2 with the opening of the "Living Gandhi" memorial for the public. Also, the results of an essay competition, conducted by the NIN for the students of Yoga and Naturopathy colleges, was announced.

On October 2, A N Tripathi, former additional principal chief conservator of forests in Maharashtra, spoke about his personal experiences where the ideals of Gandhiji, employed by him, with regard to the conservation of nature bore a positive impact on public health. Prof. Gita Dharampal from Gandhi Research Foundation, Jalgaon spoke about Gandhiji's impact as a healer on October 3. She emphasised on the psychosocial healing of an entire nation that took place amid the political implications of Gandhiji's movements like satyagraha. "Non-violence indeed was the value which acted as a healing balm," she said.

The next day Dr George Mathew from the Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi, spoke on the topic "Gandhiji, Gram Swaraj, and Gram Aarogya", explaining his views on "Village as a Republic", the underlying purpose of which was self-reliance. Gandhiji's concepts about a compassionate lifestyle were explained by Nikhil Lanjewar, a conservationist, on October 5. He emphasised how compassion can transform one's self and ultimately lead to a minimalistic lifestyle with the consequent benefits of peace and wellbeing.

On October 6, Dr Rajnikant Srivastava of the Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur, explained the relevance of Gandhian virtues to health. Dr Srivastava even shared information on Gandhiji's health files with the audience. October 7 saw Corporate Chef Nishant Choubey sharing some interesting perspectives on Gandhian meal for the 21st Century. The speaker paralleled the ethnic cuisine of India with Gandhiji's ideas on swaraj and swadeshi. He took the concept further to the possibilities of making modern food tasty as well as healthy, with local, seasonal and healthy combinations.

Apart from healthy food, there is also an inter-connection between non-violence and well-being, explained Gambhir Watts of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Australia, on October 8. The daily series of webinars will continue till November 18, elaborating on the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy in the 21st century in different walks of life in general, and health in particular.

Anyone can partake in series through https://www.facebook.com/watch/punenin/, says the AYUSH Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

After molesting 4-year-old girl, man attacks cops; shot at

EDS Correcting word in 1st para Bengaluru, Oct 12 PTI A man, who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl, was shot at by the police as he attacked them with a sharp weapon when they went to arrest him. Dinesh 32 attacked the policemen ...

PAG-led consortium to acquire city-based API manufacturer

Private equity firm PAG-led consortium has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in city-based active pharmaceutical ingredients API maker Anjan Drug Pvt. Ltd, the company announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclo...

Soccer-Dalian confirm Jailson signing before relegation playoffs

Dalian Pro have wrapped up the signing of Fenerbahces Brazilian utility player Jailson, the Chinese Super League club coached by Rafa Benitez annnounced on social media on Monday.The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has bee...

Dr. Purshotam Lal - Transforming healthcare with a vision Envisioning a healthy India, Metro Group of Hospitals

Adversities could never stop great personalities from fulfilling their dreams. A seemingly ordinary boy hailing from a remote village in Punjab never let adversities come in his way of achieving his dreams. He studied under the street light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020