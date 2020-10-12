Left Menu
Power ministry to send central team to study Mumbai outage

Updated: 12-10-2020 19:17 IST
A central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would be sent to Mumbai to study the power breakdown in the city on Monday and assist the state government in finding solutions to such situations, Power Minister R K Singh said. "A central team will visit Mumbai to identify the problem and to find out possible solutions against such break down," Singh said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, the minister said the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially. "Out of more than 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid," he added.

The minister also said central power sector officers have been rendering assistance for restoring full electricity supply in Mumbai. Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs faced a power failure on Monday morning due to which several trains were held up. Traffic signals at some areas were also not working. The power outage was mainly because of a failure in the state grid. The city is supplied electricity under an 'islanding system'.

Under the islanding system, an area is supplied electricity in such a way that it is insulated from any grid failure or other technical issues happening outside the zone..

