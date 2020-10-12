Left Menu
Congress leaders meet family members of priest who was burnt alive in Karauli

Rajasthan Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi and Ashok Chandan on Monday met the family members of the priest in Rajasthan's Karauli district last week who was burnt alive over an alleged land encroachment scuffle earlier last week.

ANI | Karauli (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:27 IST
Congress leaders with the family of the deceased priest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi and Ashok Chandan on Monday met the family members of the priest in Rajasthan's Karauli district last week who was burnt alive over an alleged land encroachment scuffle earlier last week. "The incident that took place is unfortunate. I appreciate all the villagers who have been protecting and caring for the victim's family and want to express my gratitude," Joshi said.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Chandana said that the safety and security of the family were the government's responsibility and all measurements were being taken to ensure it. "We are with the family. Rs 10 lakh has been given to the family members and security guards have been deployed for the protection of the family. Their security is the government's responsibility and the guards will remain there till the family themselves say that they feel safe," Chandana said.

He added, "I know that no amount of money can make up for the loss the family has suffered. The government is doing as much it can to assure the family. It is obvious that the incident took place as a result of a dispute between two parties. Please do not give it any other colour," he said. He said that other requests of the family, like water and electricity supply were also taken care of and urged people not to equate this with the incident that took place in Hathras.

"We also took care of other requests of the family including things like water and electricity supply. I hope that no such incidents take place again. We have come here for the family, not for politics. Do not equate this incident to the one that took place in Hathras. The government here stands with the victim," Chandana added. The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by some people during a scuffle over the encroachment of temple land at the Bukna village in Sapotra.

The police have arrested two people in connection to the incident: the main accused Kailash Meena and Dilkhush Meena. (ANI)

