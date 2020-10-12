Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek-Turkish tensions rise in crisis over eastern Mediterranean

It said Turkey must stick to commitments it has made in the dispute, refrain from provocative actions and show good faith. Greece's foreign ministry described the new voyage as a "major escalation" and a "direct threat to peace in the region".

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:29 IST
Greek-Turkish tensions rise in crisis over eastern Mediterranean
Representative image Image Credit: centcom.mil

A Turkish ship set sail on Monday to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, prompting Greece to issue a furious new demand for European Union sanctions on Ankara in a row over offshore exploration rights. France expressed its concern after the Turkish vessel, the Oruc Reis, began its voyage. It said Turkey must stick to commitments it has made in the dispute, refrain from provocative actions and show good faith.

Greece's foreign ministry described the new voyage as a "major escalation" and a "direct threat to peace in the region". Turkey accused Athens of fuelling tensions. The Oruc Reis intends to carry out work south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which is close to Turkey's coast.

Ankara had withdrawn the vessel from contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean last month to "allow for diplomacy" before an EU summit at which Cyprus sought sanctions against Turkey. "Turkey has proven it lacks credibility. All those who believed Turkey meant all it said before the European summit of Oct. 1-2 now stand corrected," Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

At the summit, the EU said it would punish Turkey if it continued operations in the region and that sanctions could be imposed as soon as December. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara's operations were within its continental shelf and it expected Greece to refrain from steps escalating tensions.

"They are doing everything to escalate tensions," Akar said. "The Navy will provide the necessary escort and protection to our vessels as needed." Energy Minister Fatih Donmez wrote on Twitter said Turkey would "continue to explore, dig and protect our rights."

Relations between Greece and Turkey are complicated by a range of disputes, from jurisdiction in the Mediterranean to ethnically split Cyprus. Greek government spokesman Petsas said Turkey had done the opposite of what it should have, and the EU did not need to wait two months before taking action.

"So the only issue here is to activate more drastic solutions, for Turkey to feel more stick and less carrot this time," Petsas said. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in Paris: "We expect Turkey to meet its commitments, abstain from new provocations and show concrete evidence of good faith."

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Libra must not start until properly regulated -G7 draft

Financial leaders of the worlds seven biggest economies G7 will say on Tuesday that they oppose the launch of Facebooks planned Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated, their draft statement showed. The draft, prepared for a meeting...

Soccer-K-League to again welcome fans back, capacity capped at 25%

K-League fans will again be allowed back into stadiums, which will have a reduced capacity of 25 from this week, the league said on Monday after South Koreas government eased its restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is allow...

Kyrgyz president declares new state of emergency

Kyrgyzstans president on Monday ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the countrys capital after parliament failed to consider and approve his previous order within the legally required three days. The confusion reflected the chaos...

EU to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning, diplomats say

European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, diplomats said.Berlin and Paris made their proposal at a meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020