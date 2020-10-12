Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws: Eight Union ministers to hold virtual rallies in Punjab

Different farmers' bodies have been holding protests across Punjab over the issue of farm legislations. Farmers have blocked several rail tracks for an indefinite period and have laid siege to toll plazas, filling stations and shopping malls of some corporates.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:26 IST
Farm laws: Eight Union ministers to hold virtual rallies in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies over eight days in Punjab from Tuesday to "address apprehensions" of farmers amid widespread protests against the Centre's farm laws. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri; Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat; and Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani will be among the BJP leaders holding the rallies. Others are Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary; Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur; Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Balyan; Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash; and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh.

To address apprehensions of farmers, eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies, said Subhash Sharma, Punjab BJP unit organising secretary in a statement here. Different farmers' bodies have been holding protests across Punjab over the issue of farm legislations.

Farmers have blocked several rail tracks for an indefinite period and have laid siege to toll plazas, filling stations and shopping malls of some corporates. The farmers' agitation against the farm laws has disrupted rail traffic and severely impacted coal supply for thermal power plants in Punjab.

Farmers have been demanding that the three laws be repealed. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMEN...

2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for improving auctions

Two American economists won the Nobel Prize for improving how auctions work, research that underlies much of todays economy - from the way Google sells advertising to the way telecoms companies acquire airwaves from the government. The disc...

PM Modi to rename rural edu body after former Union minister, release his autobiography

Prime Minister&#160;Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and also rename the Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society on Tues...

NCM seeks report from WB govt on turban controversy within 15 days

The National Commission for Minorities NCM has sought a report from West Bengal government within the next 15 days on the issue of the turban of a Sikh being allegedly pulled off by the state police during a political rally last week, sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020