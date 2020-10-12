Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship varsity to provide jobs to students: Kejriwal

The main objective of the newly launched Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is to provide jobs to all enrolled students or empower them to start their own businesses, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. Speaking at the first meeting with the newly appointed vice-chancellor and the board members of the university, added that skills and training will be imparted to students so that they can get jobs as soon as they pass out from the institute, or pursue business by getting hands-on business training.

"I spoke to all the board members and told them that the only objective and ideology of this university will be to ensure jobs for every student passing out from this university, or they should be able to pursue business. I am happy that the newly appointed vice-chancellors and all the board members are stalwarts in their fields," Kejriwal said. Professor Neharika Vohra, chairperson of the Centre for Innovation and Incubation at IIM Ahmedabad with work experience of over 20 years, has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Other faculty members of the university include Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, founder of the Indian School of Business and Ashoka University, Pramod Bhasin founder of Genpact in 1997, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Naukri.com, and several others. Addressing a digital press conference, CM Kejriwal had said, "We dreamed that every youth should be employed. The unemployment rate of our nation is very high, and our nation is the nation of the youth. There are two types of youth in our country. First are those who do not receive education, and second are those who are unemployed even after being educated. Our education system is such that it does not prepare the students for an employable future."

"Companies and industries that will be employing students are like the customers of the university, and so each course should be designed with close consultation with the companies. The courses should be designed in a manner that the students get jobs based on the design and curriculum of the course," he added. (ANI)