Cyprus is suspending the citizenship for investment programme-govt

Cyprus is suspending the citizenship for investment programme-govtReuters | Nicosia
Cyprus is suspending its controversial citizenship for investment programs following multiple reports of weaknesses and abuse of the system.
Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said the suspension of the program, in its current form, would take effect from Nov. 1, the semi-official Cyprus News Agency reported. He was speaking to journalists after an emergency session of the island's cabinet.
