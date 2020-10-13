Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shripad Y. Naik inaugurates Regional Raw Drug Repository for ASU&H Medicine

RRDRs are important components of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission, which plays an important role in medicinal plants cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:45 IST
Shripad Y. Naik inaugurates Regional Raw Drug Repository for ASU&H Medicine
Easy availability of authentic scientific date of the raw drugs will promote the research on the medicines belonging to AYUSH system which will lead to further propagation of these systems.  Image Credit: Twitter(@shripadynaik)

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister for AYUSH and Minister of State for Defence inaugurated the Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) for ASU&H Medicine (Southern Plateau Region) at National Institute of Siddha today through a virtual event. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ministry of AYUSH presided over the program.

RRDRs are important components of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission, which plays an important role in medicinal plants cultivation. As a step in this direction, Ministry of AYUSH, through the National Medicinal Plants Board, initiated the establishment of National Raw Drug Repository and Regional Raw Drug Repositories. NMPB has identified National Institute of Siddha as the lead Institute with the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai and the Siddha Central Research Institute, Chennai as the Collaborating Institutes. This RRDR would play a stellar role in collection, documentation, and authentication of raw drugs collected from the agro-climatic region, that is, the Southern Plateau Region.

There is a global resurgence in the traditional and alternative health care system. We in India are fortunate to have systems of medicine which date back to more than 3000 years and have deep-rooted societal acceptance. Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and systems of medicine are accessible to a large segment of our population including those living in remote and interior areas.

Medicinal Plants form the major resource base of our indigenous health care traditions. Their relevance has grown substantially in the current pandemic scenario, thanks to their disease preventive effects. The outreach and acceptability of AYUSH systems, both nationally as well as globally, are dependent on the uninterrupted availability of quality medicinal plants based raw material. Though most of our raw drugs are commonly available, there is a lack of scientific documentation which makes research on these medicines very difficult. This also reduces the chances of commercial exploitation of these medicines.

Easy availability of authentic scientific date of the raw drugs will promote the research on the medicines belonging to AYUSH system which will lead to further propagation of these systems.

The growth and acceptability of traditional systems require a robust infrastructure of hospitals, dispensaries, pharmacies and manufacturing units so as to manufacture and dispense quality medicine. The country has more than 9000 manufacturing units for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy medicine. However, the quality of medicines produced by these units critically depends upon the manufacturing process followed as well as the quality of raw material. The Government has made it mandatory for all manufacturing units to adhere to the Good Manufacturing Practices as notified under Schedule T of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. However, since more than 90% of the formulations under these systems of medicine are plant-based, what is critical is to ensure the sustained availability of quality raw material.

This RRDR will not only act as collection centres of raw drugs available and used in the southern region but also as an accredited reference library for authentication of raw drugs and establish standard protocols and keys for authentication of raw drug used in the herbal industries. The project will be headed by Prof. Dr R. Meena kumari, Director, NIS as the Principal Investigator and Dr Zaheer Ahmed, Head of Institute, RRIUM and Dr Satyarajeswaran, Director (in-charge), SCRI, will be Co-investigators.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I-League Qualifiers: Bhawanipore FC cautious as they prepare for Garhwal FC test

Bhawanipore FC head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty lauded Garhwal FC as the fittest team in the competition on the eve of the clash between the two sides in Hero I-League Qualifiers here on Wednesday. Garhwal FC currently sit at the bottom of ...

Remote teaching job search grows 212 pc in March-August: Report

Job seekers interest in remote teaching jobs jumped by 212 per cent between March and August over the same period last year, according to a report. The postings for work from home teaching jobs grew by 93 per cent during March-August this y...

ADB approves $200m loan to support Xiangtan's low-carbon, smart city development

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 200 million in loans to support Xiangtan municipal government, in the Peoples Republic of China PRC, as it shifts to low-carbon, resilient, and smart city development.Xiangtan is an old industrial...

Unidentified miscreants vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Andhra's East Godavari

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district. According to Krishnamachari, sub-inspector Razole Mandal, the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has been vandalised in Katrenipadu Lanka village in Razol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020