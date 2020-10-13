Maoists put wall posters in agency villages of Mulugu district against TRS govt

Maoists have allegedly placed wall posters in agency villages in Eturu Nagaram mandal of Mulugu district against the TRS government. The wall posters are seen in Chinnaboinapalli, Kotthuru and Shapelli villages.

The posters read--"TRS government is trying to grab the lands of the people and for the same it is conducting surveys", "KCR is looting the state", "People should not fall prey to his words of betrayal." The posters also claim that the current state government is taking no action but preaching loud. When any person raises his voice for his needs, false cases are being imposed on them. Police forces, "grey hounds" are combing the agency villages. Innocent people are being tortured, the posters read.

"If the combing is not stopped in Telangana agency areas, we will not spare TRS and BJP leaders. Those who act as police informers will have to face the wrath. Villagers should not go to police stations, but resolve their problems and issues at the village level only. Police may hatch any conspiracies but people will take care of the Maoist party," the posters read. The wall posters have been released in the name of Eturu Nagaram Bhupalpalli Committee of CPI-ML Maoist party. (ANI)