Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chouhan better actor than Salman, Shahrukh, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is an actor who could give film superstars like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan a run for their money, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said at a bypoll campaign rally in Bamori in the state's Guna district on Tuesday.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:05 IST
Chouhan better actor than Salman, Shahrukh, says Kamal Nath
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is an actor who could give film superstars like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan a run for their money, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said at a bypoll campaign rally in Bamori in the state's Guna district on Tuesday. The BJP and Congress are engaged in a bitter tussle in bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3.

Taking a jibe at Chouhan, Nath said, "Earlier he was known as mama. But the way he acts, even actors like Salman and Shahrukh will feel the heat. If he (Chouhan) goes to Mumbai (the home of the Hindi film industry), these superstars will be in his shadow," Nath said. Nath was campaigning for BJP-turned-Congressman KL Agrawal who is taking on Congressman-turned-BJP leader Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Nath said his government of 15 months had waived off loans of farmers, taken to task food and milk adulterators and capped power bills for several sections of society to Rs 100. However, he said, the BJP conspired to bring down his government and exhorted the electorate to teach the ruling party a lesson in the bypolls.

He assured guest teachers that they would be provided employment, an issue which was raised vociferously by Jyotiraditya Scindia when he was with the Congress.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap files nomination from Hasanpur assembly seat

RJD president Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3. He was accompanied by his younger brothe...

FCI, state procurement agencies purchase 48.53 lakh tonne of paddy so far

Food Corporation of India FCI and state procurement agencies have purchased 48.53 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday at the minimum support price MSP for over Rs 9,000 crore, the government said on Tuesday. The kharif marketing season KMS 202...

Pant has Grade 1 tear; DC may explore option of playing Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss their hard-hitting keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for a minimum of 7 to 10 days as he has suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain which might prompt the team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI...

UK defends virus risk plan; critics say too late

Britains government defended its new three-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions as critics suggested it was too little, too late amid reports the governments scientific advisers recommended tougher action three weeks ago. Prime Minister Bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020