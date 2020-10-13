Left Menu
Flipkart, Patanjali issued show cause notices for closure of operations, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that show-cause notices were issued to Flipkart and others for closure of their operation and for levying of Environment Compensation for non-compliance of provisions of Plastic Waste Management (PWM) (Amendment) Rules 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that show-cause notices were issued to Flipkart and others for closure of their operation and for levying of Environment Compensation for non-compliance of provisions of Plastic Waste Management (PWM) (Amendment) Rules 2018. "Two firms namely Patanjali Peya Pvt. Ltd. and Flipkart Private Ltd are not registered with CPCB and have not responded to CPCB's communications on the matter. Accordingly, Show Cause Notice under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 dated October 08, 2020 (Annexure I & II) has been issued to these units for closure of their operation and for levying of Environment Compensation for non-compliance of provisions of PWM Rules, 2018," CPCB said in a report filed in NGT.

The CPCB further informed that four firms--Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, Pepsico India Holding Pvt Ltd, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, and NourishCo Beverages Ltd -- are registered with CPCB. "However, they have not provided information for evidence-based assessment of implementation of action plan for fulfilment of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) liability", the CPCB said adding that accordingly, Show Cause Notice under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 dated October 08, 2020 has been issued to these firms for levying of Environment Compensation for non-compliance of provisions of PWM Rules, 2018.

Four firms namely Amazon Seller Service Pvt. Ltd, Coca-Cola India Pvt. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd have been recently granted registration by CPCB as brand owner/producer under Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules,2018. They are required to submit quarterly progress reports and comply with conditions stipulated in the registration certificate issued to them, CPCB said. Earlier NGT had said that the CPCB can consider ordering environmental audit against the concerned entities Amazon and Flipkart and assess and recover compensation for violation of environmental norms, following due process of law.

It had asked CPCB to take further steps in the matter and to file an action taken report before the next date fixed for hearing on October 14. The bench had asked the Member Secretary, CPCB to remain present in person during the hearing on the next date through video conferencing.

The court was hearing applications seeking enforcement of 'Extended Producer Responsibility' under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. One of the petition sought enforcement of the liability against Amazon and Flipkart using excessive plastic packaging material without meeting statutory liability. The other petition alleged violation of such statutory by various other companies. (ANI)

