Politician Ranaut's Mispronunciation of 'Tejasvi' Sparks Amusement

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut mistakenly named BJP's Tejasvi Surya instead of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav while criticizing the opposition. This slip-up drew criticism on social media and a response from Yadav, who questioned Ranaut's identity online.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-05-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a gaffe, actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut mistakenly named her party colleague Tejasvi Surya while intending to target RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally.

The faux pas also elicited a response from the former Bihar deputy chief minister.

Addressing a gathering in the Sundernagar area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Friday, Ranaut -- the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat -- while referring to the INDIA bloc, said the opposition alliance is full of ''spoiled princes''.

''Bigde hue shehzadon ke ek party hai, chahe woh Rahul Gandhi ho jayen, jinhe chand mein aalo ugane ho; Tejasvi Surya ho jayen, jo apni gunda-gardi karte hai, machli uchal uchal ke khate hai (There is a party of spoiled princes like Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the moon or Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and shows off while eating fish)...,'' she had said, after which several netizens poked fun at her on social media.

Tejasvi Surya is the Bangalore South MP and the party's candidate from the same constituency while Tejashwi Yadav is an RJD leader who recently came under fire from the BJP after he posted a clip in which he is eating fish during the Navratri festival.

He had claimed that the footage was shot before the festivities began.

On Saturday, Yadav reacted to Ranaut's gaffe, sharing a clip of her speech with a cryptic remark, saying, ''Yeh kaun mohtarma hain? (Who is this lady?).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

