Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the employees of Agriculture Department should work with more coordination and dedication in the wake of Telangana's farm sector making "rapid strides", adding that the government was taking various initiatives for farmers' welfare.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 00:30 IST
T'gana CM asks agri employees to work with more coordination
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the employees of Agriculture Department should work with more coordination and dedication in the wake of Telangana's farm sector making "rapid strides", adding that the government was taking various initiatives for farmers' welfare. Rao, who held a meeting with various officials, said farmers in the state are getting used to the 'Regulatory Farming Methods' as suggested by the government and it was the responsibility of the Agriculture Department to educate farmers, from time to time, on what crops they should cultivate and how to get more yield, according to a statement.

He said awareness should be spread among the farmers that corn might not get an MSP of more than Rs 800-900 per quintal. Rao said cultivating corn in the state was "meaningless" in the wake of the Centre "dumping" lakhs of tonnes of corn through imports, reducing import duty and due to the availability of corn in other states at a very low price.

The responsibility of conveying this information to farmers lies with the agriculture officials, he said. The state has made rapid strides in agriculture due to revival of thousands of tanks, construction of irrigation projects and supply of uninterrupted supply of power. Crops would be available in abundance since the agriculture sector in the state is developing rapidly, he said.

Rao added that the Agriculture Department should take up the responsibility of implementing the regulatory farming, setting up agriculture SEZs and Food Processing Units.

