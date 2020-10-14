Left Menu
Three killed, seven injured in gas cylinder explosion in UP's Aligarh

Three people were killed and seven sustained serious injuries in an explosion allegedly caused by a gas cylinder at a building in Aligarh's Delhi Gate area yesterday, according to Chandra Bhushan Singh, District Magistrate (DM).

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 09:14 IST
Chandra Bhushan Singh, District Magistrate, Aligarh (UP). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"An old building in Aligarh's Delhi Gate area was severely damaged after a gas cylinder exploded causing three deaths while seven people were left severely injured. Plastic toys were apparently being manufactured in the building when the cylinder exploded," Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

The district magistrate said that injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital. "Chief Minister has been informed about the incident, rescue operations are underway to rescue anyone still under the debris of the building," he said. (ANI)

