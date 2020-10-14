Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Power gets letter of award from GUVNL for 100MW solar project at Dholera

Tata Power’s renewable capacity will increase to 3,936 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is already operational and 1,299 MW is under implementation including 100 MW won under this letter of award.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 11:22 IST
Tata Power gets letter of award from GUVNL for 100MW solar project at Dholera
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tata Power on Wednesday said it has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop 100 MW solar project at Dholera Solar Park in Gujarat. According to a Tata Power statement, the energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by the GUVNL in March 2020. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

With this award, the cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat would be 620 MW out of which 400 MW will be in Dholera Solar Park. It is an important milestone in the company's endeavour to generate 35 – 40 per cent of Tata Power's total generation capacity from clean energy sources and will go a long way to meet the country's commitment towards green and clean energy, it said.

The plant is expected to generate about 246 MUs (million units) of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 246 million kilograms of carbon dioxide. Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,936 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is already operational and 1,299 MW is under implementation including 100 MW won under this letter of award.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras case: Fresh PIL in SC seeks case under SC/ST Act against cops, officials & probe by STF

A fresh PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court in the Hathras incident, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and died of injuries, seeking registration of criminal case under SCST Act against police personnel, medical staff and other ...

Only standard loan accounts as of March 1 can be recast under pandemic scheme: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has clarified that loans which have remained standard without any defaults as of March 1, 2020, will be eligible for restructuring under the pandemic-related resolution framework issued in August. In clarificat...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...

Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle dispute, file consent terms

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology. Chadha ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020