Minor girl gang-raped in UP's Chitrakoot, hangs self

A minor girl was found hanging at her residence in Chitrakoot on Tuesday after allegedly being gang-raped. According to Rajnish Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer, the victim's family informed about the incident around 8 am yesterday.

"The family member had come to the police station earlier on October 8 after finding the girl in the field. However, the case was not registered as they were not sure about the names of the accused," said Yadav. He further informed, "A case under SC/ST Act is being registered. Stern action will be taken against the accused."

"Medical reports of the girl are awaited and the probe is on," he added.