ASOS expects "very promotional" peak trading period -CEO

"We're...expecting it to be a very promotional period from now on in, starting at Halloween," CEO Nick Beighton told Reuters after ASOS reported annual results. He also said ASOS was assuming a no deal outcome in Britain's future trading relationship with the European Union.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British online fashion retailer ASOS is anticipating a highly promotional trading period in the run-up to Christmas this year, its boss said on Wednesday. "We're...expecting it to be a very promotional period from now on in, starting at Halloween," CEO Nick Beighton told Reuters after ASOS reported annual results.

He also said ASOS was assuming a no deal outcome in Britain's future trading relationship with the European Union. "If there is a Brexit deal with tariffs we would have to suck up a substantial amount of operating cost," he said.

Also Read: British brothers buy Walmart's Asda with TDR in $8.8 bln deal

