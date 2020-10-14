ASOS expects "very promotional" peak trading period -CEO

British online fashion retailer ASOS is anticipating a highly promotional trading period in the run-up to Christmas this year, its boss said on Wednesday. "We're...expecting it to be a very promotional period from now on in, starting at Halloween," CEO Nick Beighton told Reuters after ASOS reported annual results.

He also said ASOS was assuming a no deal outcome in Britain's future trading relationship with the European Union. "If there is a Brexit deal with tariffs we would have to suck up a substantial amount of operating cost," he said.

Also Read: British brothers buy Walmart's Asda with TDR in $8.8 bln deal