Telangana govt declares two-day holiday for schools, offices following heavy rain

As heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads and low lying areas in the state, the Telangana government has declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices and non-essential services. "Telangana government declares holiday for today and tomorrow for all private institutions/ offices/non-essential services with work-from-home advisory. People advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency," the Telangana government said in its order.

Meanwhile, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad along with several other parts of the city were flooded due to heavy rains following which the Cyberabad police released helpline numbers and advised people to remain indoors unless there is an emergency. "I request people to not step outside as rainfall is likely to continue in the region. Contact our control room helpline- 9490617444 in case of any emergency. Our teams are equipped to tackle the situation," VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Metropolitan Police said.

Heavy rains have disrupted the normal lives of people following waterlogging in various parts of the state since Tuesday evening. The State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations in the Toli Chowki area in Hyderabad which was critically affected due to flooding following the downpour, while Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were also severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall. Mayuri Nagar in Begumpet area has been submerged in rain, drain water causing the residents great distress. "Since yesterday our house has been flooded with heavy rain and drain mix water. No rescue team, no Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials, or Disaster Response Force teams have come to rescue us. Since yesterday we are starving without food, drinking water, and electricity. We are awaiting help from the government as soon as possible," Eshwari, a local told ANI.

"We are suffering since yesterday, there are senior citizens, pregnant women, and newborn infants who are seeking more help. We urge the Central and state governments to help us get a permanent solution to this problem in the Begumpet area, where all the main government Organisations reside, along with an Airport, Chief Minister's residence and Governor's residence," Anil Kumar, another resident said. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police, and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert amid heavy rainfall. (ANI)