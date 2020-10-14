Left Menu
Development News Edition

CLP Wind Farms raises Rs 296.9 cr via bonds

Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank India are the arrangers for the bond issuance for a tenure of two to three years," a company statement said. The move will help CLP India, one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector, sustain the expansion of its renewable energy portfolio in alignment with the company's vision to invest in low carbon footprint businesses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:00 IST
CLP Wind Farms raises Rs 296.9 cr via bonds

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) CLP India arm CLP Wind Farms (India) has raised Rs 296.9 crore through non-convertible debentures. "CLP Wind Farms (India) Private Ltd, a subsidiary of CLP India Private Ltd (CLP India), has raised Rs 296.9 crores through the issuance of rated, secured, unlisted, redeemable and non-convertible debentures. Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank India are the arrangers for the bond issuance for a tenure of two to three years," a company statement said.

The move will help CLP India, one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector, sustain the expansion of its renewable energy portfolio in alignment with the company's vision to invest in low carbon footprint businesses. India Ratings and Research Private Limited has assigned AA rating to the bonds. Instruments with this rating are considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and very low credit risk.

The yearly-coupon bonds will be issued in two tranches – Rs 1,96.9 crore and Rs 100 crore. The proceeds from these green bonds will be utilised to refinance loans used for projects in the field of renewable energy from wind sources.

"The issuance of these green bonds will enable us to strengthen our low-carbon portfolio and explore new opportunities in renewables on the back of our strong partnership with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ). "We are committed to generating and providing reliable power at competitive prices in a sustainable manner in order to be an integral contributor to India's green economy," CLP India Managing Director Rajiv Mishra said. Being the pioneer in introducing asset-specific bonds, CLP India has utilised innovative financial structures that have yielded great results over the years in improving the overall project viability. These green bonds will provide funds at competitive rates, the company's Director - Finance and Chief Financial Officer Samir Ashta said.

CLP India is one of the largest wind power developers in the country with committed wind projects of close to 1,000 MW across six states. In 2015, CLP Wind Farms (India) was the first mover in South Asia to issue corporate green bonds in the power sector. CLP India is owned by the CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia, and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, a leading Canadian institutional fund manager.

Founded in 2002, CLP India has gradually grown its footprint to become one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector. Its diversified portfolio comprises over 3,000MW of electricity generation capacity, including wind and solar energy projects across seven states, as well as transmission assets..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Metro Railway contemplating not to run usual night services during Durga Puja: Official

The Metro Railway is contemplating not to run the usual all-night services during the Durga Puja days in view of an apprehended rise in the COVID-19 pandemic owing to a surge in movement of people during the festive days, an official said h...

Kangra administration planning to test all school students, teachers for COVID

The Kangra district administration in Himachal Pradesh is planning to conduct COVID-19 tests of all school teachers and students, an official said on Wednesday. The plan is being made close on the heels of the opening of schools for senior ...

South Africa's Biovac in talks to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

A South African company part-owned by the government is in talks with the global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme and pharmaceutical companies to produce some of the vaccines the country needs to protect itself against the disease.The B...

DPSA to work together with E Cape to help develop ICT strategies

The Department of Public Service and Administration DPSA says it will work together with the Eastern Cape government to help it develop ICT strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.This comes after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020