Full force to be out during suspects of Senekal murder case appear in court

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:34 IST
Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Tuesday visited the area in an effort to quell simmering tensions in the wake of the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Law enforcement agencies will be out in full force during the second court appearance of suspects in the Senekal farm manager murder case on Friday, Ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) said.

This comes after violent scenes broke out in the courthouse when the duo made their first appearance last week.

The cluster of Ministers first visited Horner's family before holding a meeting with the Senekal farming communities.

The cluster is mandated to ensure that all people in South Africa are and feel safe in their homes, places of work and businesses whilst they carry on with their lives.

Law enforcement authorities are currently in the area to restore calm and order in the Free State community.

This as the government has reaffirmed its position that the safety and security of all people in South Africa remain its key priority.

At Horner's home, the Ministers offered condolences to the family and assured them that the government is doing everything in its power to ensure justice.

Family Spokesperson Gilly Scheepers said the family appreciated the visit and expressed hope that it marked a turning point to the tension in this area.

"It is unfortunate but maybe the loss of a young man's life will bring peace and stability in the farming community in South Africa," he said.

The Ministers have commended the communities and the police for their swift response in arresting and bringing to justice the perpetrators.

The suspects in Horner's murder case are set to appear in court on Friday, 16 October 2020.

Government has appealed to the community to remain calm and avoid breaking the law or taking the law into their own hands.

Government reiterated its resolve to deal with rural safety.

The commitment was recently demonstrated through the establishment of the National and Local Joint Rural Safety Command Centers agreed to between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the farming sector.

"Government appeals to the community to be calm during this period and to allow law enforcement agencies an opportunity to do their job. By acting within the law, citizens can make our communities safer and more secure. Irrespective of how angry or unhappy any person or community is, the law cannot be taken into one's own hands," said the cluster.

Government condemns the violence and takes a dim view on it.

"This extends not only to farmers and farm workers but to members of society in general. Farmers and farmworkers are the backbones of our economy and nothing can justify the criminal activity associated with these attacks and killings. These senseless killing of farmers and their workers affects all South Africans and threaten food security, employment, economic growth and job creation."

The safety and stability of farming communities are critical in providing South Africa with food and creation of jobs, said the cluster.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

