Farm sector laws: BKU stages protest during BJP's 'tractor rally' in Haryana

Bharatiya Kisan Union activists staged a protest during a "tractor rally" taken out by the ruling BJP in Naraingarh here on Wednesday to spread awareness among farmers about benefits of three recently enacted farm sector laws. The "tractor rally" was led by Union Minister of State and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini.

Local BJP leaders also took part in the rally. When the rally was to start in the afternoon, the BKU members reached the venue and started raising slogans against the Union government and the agriculture laws. They also showed black flags to BJP leaders during the protest, which continued for nearly two hours.

Police had a tough time to control and persuade the protesters, some of whom did not allow the BJP rally to begin. However, the police later managed to persuade the protesters after which the BJP rally was allowed to proceed. The BKU had earlier announced that it would oppose the "tractor rally".

A large police force was deployed there to deal with any untoward incident. BKU leader Malkit Singh they would continue their protest against the "black agriculture laws" till the government withdraws these.

Addressing the gathering in Naraingarh, Union minister Kataria hit out at the Congress, saying the opposition party was misleading the farmers on the new farm laws for their political interests. He said that these laws were for farmers' benefit and asserted that the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism, 'mandis' and crop procurement will continue as before.

The three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Parliament recently. Subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills. The Congress, many other opposition parties and several farmers organisations have been protesting against these legislations, claiming that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income..