Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investments into renewables seen rising 35% by FY23: Report

Positive investor interest and enabling regulations can boost the investments into the renewables sector by a healthy 35 per cent to Rs 1.5 lakh crore between now and the end of fiscal 2023, says a report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:05 IST
Investments into renewables seen rising 35% by FY23: Report

Positive investor interest and enabling regulations can boost the investments into the renewables sector by a healthy 35 per cent to Rs 1.5 lakh crore between now and the end of fiscal 2023, says a report. The past three years saw fresh investments into the renewables sector led by solar and partly by wind power, surging to Rs 1.1 lakh crore, showed a Crisil report in a sectoral analysis.

"Global investor interest and enabling regulations can fuel addition of 35 GW of renewables (solar and wind) capacity, involving Rs 1.5 lakh crore of fresh investments in the three years through fiscal 2023. This will be a 35 per cent growth over Rs 1.1 lakh crore invested in the past three fiscals," the report said on Wednesday. It can be noted that the push towards clean energy has been driving global investor interest into the domestic renewables sector which has been visible in tenders getting oversubscribed amid strong participation by global investors despite the prices plunging to rock bottom of under Rs 1.4 a unit for solar.

According to Hetal Gandhi, a director at the agency, "Global investments have risen from around 15 per cent of total capital investment during fiscals 2015-18 to around 50 per cent of total investments in fiscals 2018-20. Going by this trend, global investments and internal accruals can generate around half of the Rs 1.5 lakh crore investments required." Continued investor interest also builds on sustained enabling regulations, visible through removal of tariff caps, consistent regulatory policies, and rising renewable energy targets..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Former New Zealand all-rounder Reid dies aged 92

New Zealands oldest surviving test player John Reid passed away at the age of 92 in Auckland, the countrys cricket board NZC said on Wednesday. Former skipper Reid played 58 test matches for the Kiwis, scoring 3,428 runs including six centu...

Wales to ban entry to people in COVID hotspots in rest of UK

Wales announced on Wednesday that it intended to ban people living in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infections in the rest of the United Kingdom from entering the country, in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.Under plans being ...

Russia vows in-kind response to EU sanctions over Navalny

Russias foreign minister said Wednesday that Moscow will respond in kind to the European Unions sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a corruption investigator and longtime foe of Russian Preside...

Sino-India standoff: Javadekar says people have understood it is a different India

The countrys heightened vigilance along the border with China has shown that it is a new and different India of post-2014, the government said on Wednesday. The assertion comes amid a stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020