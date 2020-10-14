Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto-rickshaw driver bludgeons girl to death for talking over phone

An undergraduate woman was bludgeoned to death by an auto-rickshaw driver.

ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST
Auto-rickshaw driver bludgeons girl to death for talking over phone
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An undergraduate woman was bludgeoned to death by an auto-rickshaw driver. According to the police, the student and the accused knew each other. The three-wheeler driver was angry with the student talking over the phone, due to which the accused brutally killed the student by hitting her with an iron road.

"The matter is related to the Simbhavali police station area of the district. Aafreen, a 20-year-old student, had gone from her village Rajpur on Tuesday morning for tuition with her brother Naved. Naved dropped her midway through to the destination after which she boarded an auto. The deceased knew the auto driver from earlier. The auto driver attacked the deceased after a misunderstanding between the two," DSP Pawan Kumar told reporters. On receiving the information, Naved rushed to the hospital where his sister Afreen was declared dead.

"The accused was so vicious that after killing my sister, he started calling the case a road accident. We strictly questioned him after which the accused Hassan confessed his crime," Naved said. On the basis of the family's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused driver under IPC 302.

The police took the three-wheeler into their custody. On interrogation, the accused confessed to killing the girl. (ANI)

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy announce pregnancy: Felt like perfect timing

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approval to Rs 520 crore package for J&K, Ladakh will further 'ease of living': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinets decision to approve a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, saying it will further ease of living fo...

AYUSH sector set to add momentum to Jan Andolan campaign against COVID-19

The AYUSH ministry has urged the Central Council of Indian Medicine and the Central Council Of Homoeopathy to activate the network of about 750 AYUSH medical colleges for promoting COVID appropriate behaviour, adding momentum to the Jan And...

Luxury car market may contract over 40 per cent in 2020: ICRA

Indias luxury car market is likely to contract over 40 per cent this calendar year though demand in the passenger vehicle segment is slowly returning to normalcy, ratings agency ICRA said on Wednesday. Stating that long-term demand drivers ...

JD-S candidate files nomination for bypoll to RR Nagar seat

Janata Dal-Secular candidate V Krishnamurthy filed his nomination on Wednesday for by-poll to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar RR Nagar assembly constituency. Krishnamurthy was accompanied by party leader HD Kumaraswamy.The bypoll has been necessit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020