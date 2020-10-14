Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab 'rail roko' effect: Over 200 rakes of freight stranded; power plants on verge of being shut down

The "rail roko" protest in Punjab is causing severe disruption in the supply of essential commodities to and from the state, with more than 200 loaded rakes of freight being stranded across railway zones and many power plants on the verge of being shut down due to a shortage of coal, railway officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:30 IST
Punjab 'rail roko' effect: Over 200 rakes of freight stranded; power plants on verge of being shut down
Representative image Image Credit: Pikist

The "rail roko" protest in Punjab is causing severe disruption in the supply of essential commodities to and from the state, with more than 200 loaded rakes of freight being stranded across railway zones and many power plants on the verge of being shut down due to a shortage of coal, railway officials said on Wednesday. Farmers' bodies are staging protests across Punjab against three farm laws recently passed by Parliament.

Of the 200 rakes that are lying stranded, 79 are carrying coal, 22 fertiliser, three cement, two petroleum, oil and lubricants and 88 iron, steel and other products. The agitation has led to a complete cancellation of all passenger trains to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir since September 24. Similarly, freight traffic across Punjab has been severely impacted since October 1.

"As on date, more than 200 loaded rakes for Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir are stabled across various railway zones due to the ongoing farmers' agitation. Regular messages are being received from industries and companies, whose rakes have got stuck due to the rail roko agitation. Even the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has reported that some power plants may have to be shut down due to a coal shortage," an official said. Officials said while the Goindwal Sahib Power Plant has already shut down, the Talwandi and Nabha thermal power plants have coal stocks for only three and six days respectively.

Rail movement of wheat and rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from Punjab to other states has also been stopped, leading to loss of loading of more than 25 foodgrain rakes daily, they added. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also expressed serious concerns regarding the supply of petroleum products for the Jammu depot, as the POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) stocks are depleting fast.

"They have requested for an immediate movement of rakes for meeting the demands for the Jammu area and further supplying to the Srinagar, Leh and Kargil areas. The general manager of the Northern Railway has taken up the issue with Punjab's chief secretary, requesting for an immediate resumption of rail movement," an official said. The "rail roko" agitation against the farm laws is likely to continue in Punjab as no decision could be taken at a meeting of 30 farmer organisations in Barnala on Saturday after most of their leaders failed to attend it. The protests have led to severe power outages in the state due to a reduced power generation.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged ...

Soccer-Peru president says Brazil win tainted by 'gross errors'

Perus 4-2 loss to Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers was tainted by the referees gross errors and should be reviewed and corrected, Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra said on Wednesday. The action-packed game at Limas Nationa...

Duterte wants entire Philippine population vaccinated for COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday his government has the money to procure coronavirus vaccines but he would need more as he wants to inoculate the countrys entire population. The government aims to get vaccines to all F...

Kolkata Metro to increase daily services from Oct 19, extend last train timing

The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards normalcy, an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020