Telangana govt harassing idol makers, Dussehra organisers, alleges VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP's) Telangana Secretary Bandari Ramesh on Wednesday alleged that the state government, through its police force, is harassing idol makers and festival organisers ahead of Dussehra.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:10 IST
VHP Telangana Secretary Bandari Ramesh speaks to ANI in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP's) Telangana Secretary Bandari Ramesh on Wednesday alleged that the state government, through its police force, is harassing idol makers and festival organisers ahead of Dussehra. "The Telangana government is putting a ban on the Hindu festivals, stating that they are against the COVID-19 guidelines. Many idol makers and festival organisers in Telangana were harassed and arrested during Ganesh Chaturthi and the same was being done ahead of the Dussehra celebration and Batukamma festival," Ramesh said.

He added the VHP is observing all the festivals keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines this year. "Many people make their livings during such festivals. So, we have been appealing to the government to allow the celebrations of Durga Puja and Batukamma festival and have also mentioned that all the guidelines of COVID-19 will be followed. Even then, the government is not responding. Moreover, the VHP workers are being targeted and arrested," he added. Ramesh further said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) works for the AIMIM and the VHP condemns this behaviour.

"The TRS government should follow the path of secularism as they claim themselves to be secular," he said. Also accusing the government of bias, the VHP state secretary said that during Muharram, it had allowed the gathering of people. (ANI)

