President Kovind pays homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary
Updated: 15-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:01 IST
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 15, 2020). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Dr Kalam.
(With Inputs from PIB)
