Ireland's Coveney sees Brexit deal 'in sight' by start of November
I believe a deal will be done here," Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee. "I hope that by the start of November we will be in the space of a deal in sight."Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:54 IST
Ireland's foreign minister on Thursday said he believed a British-European Union trade deal can be concluded in the coming weeks despite the fact that the two sides are still "miles apart" on the crucial issue of fishing rights.
"My assessment of this is a deal can be done here. I believe a deal will be done here," Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee. "I hope that by the start of November we will be in the space of a deal in sight."
