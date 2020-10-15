Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden wants to up defense budget due to regional tensions

In December 2017, Sweden decided to establish the nation's first new military regiment since World War II — a unit of 350 soldiers based on the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland. Earlier that year, Sweden introduced a military draft for both men and women.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:04 IST
Sweden wants to up defense budget due to regional tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: pxfuel

Sweden's left-leaning government on Thursday proposed a 40 per cent increase for its defense budget from 2021-2025 with the defense minister saying the move came because the region's security policy situation "has deteriorated over time" as "a consequence of Russia's actions." "It is the largest increase in defense capability in 70 years," Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist told a news conference. "An armed attack on Sweden can't be ruled out." The government's proposal said that if an attack happens, it can start with assaults on important civilian and military targets, sabotage and "liquidation of key people." The whole territory "will be affected by intensive combat activities with major consequences locally and regionally," it said. Sweden's Social Democrat-Green Party minority government said it has the backing of the two smaller opposition groups — the Center Party and the Liberals. The defense bill included increased expenditures of 27 billion kronor ($3.1 billion), or up to 40% compared to the previous deal.

The defense expenditures of Sweden, which isn't a NATO member, is currently 1.1 per cent of gross domestic product. It wasn't clear when a vote on the plan could be held in the Swedish parliament.

Hultquist said that if approved, Sweden will have a third army brigade, equipped with artillery and several local defense battalions. In addition, the number of conscripts will increase. In December 2017, Sweden decided to establish the nation's first new military regiment since World War II — a unit of 350 soldiers based on the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland. The permanent unit was deployed during 2018 to the island's main town, Visby.

The infantry regiment there was dismantled in 2005. Earlier that year, Sweden introduced a military draft for both men and women. The Scandinavian country abolished compulsory military service for men in 2010, because there were enough volunteers to meet its military needs. It has never had a military draft for women.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU parliament chief asks leaders for more money to unlock EU recovery package

European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the blocs next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the blocs recession-torn economies. Speaking ...

Kyrgyz president quits; prime minister, newly sprung from jail, takes over

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, leaving power in the hands of a nationalist rival whose supporters freed him from jail last week. The swift transition appears to put an end to more than a week of turmoil and unres...

EU agrees to extend Brexit trade talks, steps up no-deal preparations

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to keep on talking to Britain to get a new trade agreement in the coming weeks but also decided to step up their contingency preparations should the troubled negotiations fail.National leaders of th...

Farm sector start performer in pandemic-hit economy: Rupala

The farm sector has been a star performer in Indias pandemic-hit economy, with 3.4 per cent growth in April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday. The minister said the recent f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020