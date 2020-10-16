Left Menu
Development News Edition

Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official

COVID-19 and government-ordered measures to contain it have caused dire economic and social consequences globally, harming vulnerable people and poor countries most and plunging the world into recession.

UNDP | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:52 IST
Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official
“At the United Nations, we believe that many developing countries will not be able to grow or borrow their way out of debt distress. Recovery must be linked to the DNA of a green and inclusive recovery,” Hanif said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Poor and middle-income countries need bold new mechanisms to dig out of crushing debt, sharply worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on "green," sustainable recovery, a senior UN official told G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings yesterday.

Navid Hanif, Director of Financing for Sustainable Development at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, welcomed G-20 plans to extend through 2021 the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI)—announced in April in response to the pandemic—but said more needs to be done to address the worst global crisis since World War II.

"Countries are trapped in a vicious cycle of pre-existing high debt and low growth while facing a perfect storm of falling revenues and rising expenditures. Bolder, more comprehensive and more forward-looking measures and instruments must be deployed to avoid a protracted fiscal paralysis," Hanif said.

"From the development side, 135 countries are implementing socio-economic response plans and 117 socio-economic impact assessments within the UN development system—all of which are spelling out the shape of things to come. By now it has become quite clear that the worst is yet to come."

COVID-19 and government-ordered measures to contain it have caused dire economic and social consequences globally, harming vulnerable people and poor countries most and plunging the world into recession. Economies are expected to shrink in 172 countries in 2020, extreme poverty is set to increase by 88 million to 115 million people, and 435 million people are likely to lose jobs this year alone.

"At the United Nations, we believe that many developing countries will not be able to grow or borrow their way out of debt distress. Recovery must be linked to the DNA of a green and inclusive recovery," Hanif said. "Debt relief must be expanded to all developing and middle-income countries that request it. We need an across-the-board debt standstill for countries unable to service their debt, and a comprehensive approach to structural issues in the international debt architecture to prevent defaults."

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner has consistently called the COVID-19 debt crisis an "enormous and growing challenge", urging an immediate debt moratorium, targeted relief for countries with unsustainable debt levels, and a review of long-standing challenges of the international debt architecture. "Collecting debts to the point of bankrupting economies in the midst of the Covid-19 economic meltdown is ultimately self-defeating".

The United Nations is advocating an ordered multilateral debt settlement mechanism, with debt restructuring linked to green debt swaps and buyouts to help countries preserve biodiversity, move away from fossil fuels, and curb global warming. Such mechanisms would allow creditors to absorb losses so long as countries invested saved resources in preserving the planet and transitioning to renewable energy.

The UN development system, in collaboration with the World Bank, IMF, and other national and international partners, is working to address health-related, socio-economic, and other impacts of the ongoing pandemic, guided by more than 100 socio-economic response plans. UNDP serves as UN technical lead in assessing and responding to COVID-19.

As of September 2020, the United Nations had distributed medical supplies to 172 countries, including 450 million items of personal protective equipment (PPE); trained more than 2.1 million health workers; provided mental health support for 45 million children, parents, and caregivers; and reached more than 2.6 billion people with public health and safety messages; helped essential health services and immunization campaigns including for 148 million at-risk children; provided social and economic relief to millions of affected people around the world.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities

A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, ...

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any other highly contagious disease. A key co...

Surveys suggest men, women have different attitudes towards COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists have finally cracked why women ruled countries are responding more effectively to coronavirus pandemic as surveys suggest a difference in attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic in the genders which impacts the gender differences...

Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official

Poor and middle-income countries need bold new mechanisms to dig out of crushing debt, sharply worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on green, sustainable recovery, a senior UN official told G-20 finance ministers and central bank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020