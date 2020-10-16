Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blame game begins between MSETCL, Tata Power over Mumbai power outage

Mahatransco (Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited - MSETCL) Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Waghmare said Tata Power's plants took time to start generating electricity following the grid collapse on Monday morning, resulting in the specially created 'islanding' system not working Hydel power stations can start generating power in 10 minutes, but Tata Power's took over five hours, while its thermal power stations came on board only past midnight, resulting in longer time required for restoration of power to residents, Waghmare told a TV news channel on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:18 IST
Blame game begins between MSETCL, Tata Power over Mumbai power outage

A blame game has begun between Tata Power and state-run transmission utility Mahatransco over the massive power outage in the financial capital earlier this week. Mahatransco (Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited - MSETCL) Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Waghmare said Tata Power's plants took time to start generating electricity following the grid collapse on Monday morning, resulting in the specially created 'islanding' system not working

Hydel power stations can start generating power in 10 minutes, but Tata Power's took over five hours, while its thermal power stations came on board only past midnight, resulting in longer time required for restoration of power to residents, Waghmare told a TV news channel on Thursday. Countering this, Tata Power on Friday said "the inconvenience caused to the Mumbai consumers was due the MSTECL transmission system failure which led to cascading impact on all the downstream suppliers of electricity including Tata Power and BEST." Typically, half of the financial capital's power requirements are served by MSETCL, while private sector Tata Power and Adani Electricity Mumbai take care of the other half through their generating stations, Waghmare said. A bulk of MSETCL's power is distributed through the sub-station at Kalwa, he added. Waghmare termed it as an "unprecedented" event, where two of the four lines getting power to Kalwa sub-station got physically snapped -- one was under maintenance and the last one from Kharghar was manually shut on the day as there were sparks observed due to the extra load on Monday. The islanding system would have saved the day for Mumbai, Waghmare said, adding that the system was specifically created to avoid a total breakdown in services and relies on Tata and Adani's power generation. However, two "major units" of Tata were not functional on the given day, Waghmare said, adding that Tata's power stations are not in grid many a time or may have been under maintenance which delayed their coming on-board. A 250-MW thermal unit of Adani also stopped generating power the same day at 1300 hrs, aggravating matters, he said. "Mumbai's islanding system that saves the city from major power outages was successfully separated at 9.58 am, however it could not hold sudden 1000 MW load drop at 10:05 hrs. Tata Power rapidly initiated restoration by bringing in power from its three Hydro Units and activating its Trombay gas and coal units as soon as the MSETCL transmission lines were connected," the Tata Power statement said. Tata Power started restoring supply to its consumers progressively from 12 noon onwards and throughout the course of the day, it added. Waghmare further said a detailed enquiry will help find out if there was any sabotage in the matter. Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut had on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of sabotage. In a rare power outage on Monday morning, trains came to a halt mid-track, employees working from home got impacted and people suffered inconveniences like getting stuck in elevators. Power was completely restored only after midnight in some areas and supply continued to be erratic on Tuesday as well in some pockets. Under the 'islanding system', an area is supplied electricity in such a way that it is insulated from any grid failure or other technical issues happening outside the zone.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Congress demands probe into govt recruitments during BJP rule in Assam

The Congress on Friday demanded an enquiry by a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court into all the recruitments to various departments of the Assam government during the four-and-half years of BJP rule in the state. Leader of the oppositi...

Biden out-raises Trump USD 383M to USD 248M in September

President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day. Trumps campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated ...

Bank of Baroda inks pact with Mahindra & Mahindra for tractor finance

To push agriculture finance, state-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Mahindra and Mahindra for tractor finance business. The lender, through its over 5,000 rural and semi-urban branch network, will prov...

Orissa HC adjourns hearing on pleas against idol height restriction in Durga Puja pandals

The Orissa High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a batch of writ petitions, seeking to quash the restriction on the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals imposed by the state government. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Moha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020