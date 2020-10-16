Left Menu
Two held after woman alleges one of them used fake social media profile to cheat her

Two persons were arrested by the Kashmir Cyber Police on Friday after a woman alleged that she had been cheated by one of them who offered her a job using multiple social media accounts and impersonating an ICDS project officer.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested by the Kashmir Cyber Police on Friday after a woman alleged that she had been cheated by one of them who offered her a job using multiple social media accounts and impersonating an ICDS project officer. As per a statement from the police, a woman from the Baramulla district had filed a written complaint at the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, and an investigation was set into motion.

"The said unknown Facebook user was found operating more than 15 fake Facebook accounts (male and female) and had fraudulently obtained several SIM cards which he was using to cheat and deceive the female victims especially young and destitute girls. The accused has grabbed lakhs of rupees from the victims on the pretext of providing them jobs," the statement said. The modus operandi of the accused included the creation of fake Facebook accounts by using profile pictures of high profile dignitaries associated with politics and television. He sent friend requests to young girls who were lured by the profiles and would often impress them by promising jobs. The victims were coerced into sending him money and private intimate photos, which he later used to blackmail them.

He made victims transfer money to the accounts of other victims who were cheated in the same manner and subsequently collected the amount by sending accomplices to avoid exposure. "The accused has been identified as Mohammad Hussain Mir, a shopkeeper. The investigation further revealed that the accused had been found to have used various devices and had cheated more than 100 destitute girls. Questioning led the accused to admit that he was inspired by a TV serial "Crime Patrol" .

One accomplice of the accused who used to provide fake SIM cards to the accused was also arrested. More arrests in the case are expected. (ANI)

