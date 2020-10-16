Maha rains: Declare wet drought, Fadnavis tells Maha CM

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Friday demanded that Chief Minister UddhavThackeray announce a wet drought in Maharashtra due to cropdamage from heavy rains and begin the process of providingrelief to the affected

In a letter to Thackeray, Fadnavis said the retreatingmonsoon had caused heavy rainfall in Marathwada, westernMaharashtra and parts of Vidarbha, resulting in massive cropdamage over thousands of hectares

"The Thackeray government should declare wet droughtso that farmers, who have suffered heavily due to loss ofcrops, can get relief," the leader of opposition in the stateAssembly said.