Maharashtra to allow reopening of gyms, fitness centres

Maharashtra government had permitted gymnasiums and fitness centres to reopen in the state from Dusshera from October 25, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Secretariat said on Saturday. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a meeting with representatives from gyms and fitness centres today. Adhering to all the measures to prevent COVID-19 and strict compliance of the SOPs, gyms and fitness centres across the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra," said the Chief Minister's Office on Twitter.

All gymnasiums and fitness centres were closed following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government had allowed the gyms and yoga institutes to reopen from September with strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to avoid spreading the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Maharashtra has registered a total of 15,86,321 cases, including 1,90,192 active cases and 41,502 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read: SC dismisses plea to remove Uddhav Thackeray govt from Maharashtra, impose President's rule