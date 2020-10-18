Terrorists lob grenade at security forces in J-K's Pulwama, one CRPF jawan injured

One CRPF jawan suffered a minor splinter injury after terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in Tral of Pulwama district on Sunday.

"Unknown terrorists lobbed a grenade at troops of 139 Bn CRPF at 1145 hrs in Town area, Tral. A CRPF person sustained minor splinter injury in the lower abdomen and was evacuated to Pulwama district hospital. Condition reported stable. Area cordoned off and search is on," CRPF said in an official statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)