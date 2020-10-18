Shoppers throng Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar markets on Navratri
Shoppers on Sunday thronged Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar markets on the occasion of Navratri.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:02 IST
Shoppers on Sunday thronged Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar markets on the occasion of Navratri. The shopkeepers are expecting increase in sales during this festive season.
Prem Goel, shopkeeper at Sarojini Nagar market, said that customers have increased as compared to last month and shopkeepers are hoping for good business during festive season. "Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business and footfall," Goel said.
VK Gupta, Vice President of Lajpat Nagar Traders Association, stated that the customers have increased during festive season and we are hoping for a good weekend. "With festive season starting, crowds have started pouring in. We covered 70-80 per cent sale yesterday. We're hoping for a good weekend," said Gupta added. (ANI)
