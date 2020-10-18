Dog rescues pup from Karnataka's flood-affected village

Amid widespread flooding due to incessant rain in several parts of Karnataka, a dog was seen rescuing her young pup from the flood-affected Tarapur village of Vijayapura.

Visuals showed the mother holding her pup in her mouth, wading through knee-deep waters, and taking her to a dry location.

Several parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been severely affected by incessant rain in the last week. Concerned authorities of the respective states have assured rescue efforts. (ANI)