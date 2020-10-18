Left Menu
Development News Edition

Download SAMEER app to find out about polluted areas, Javadekar appeals to people

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday appealed to people to download the SAMEER app for getting information about polluted areas in different cities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:00 IST
Download SAMEER app to find out about polluted areas, Javadekar appeals to people
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar during his interaction on Facebook Live on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday appealed to people to download the SAMEER app for getting information about polluted areas in different cities. In his Facebook live session, Javadekar said, "I appeal to everyone to download the app SAMEER. It will give you complete information about the polluted areas in various cities across the country. It identifies areas having heavy pollution with a red mark."

He also encouraged people to use public transport or e-vehicles as he himself use electric vehicle. "Presently, over two lakh e-vehicles are being used in our country. E-vehicles are becoming popular in India and we should use them or we should use public transport. I myself use an e-vehicle," Javadekar said.

Elaborating on steps taken by the Centre to reduce the pollution level he said that around 60-70 thermal power plant causing pollution will be phased out in two years. "The government has introduced BS-VI fuel in order to reduce pollution level around 25-60 per cent. The government has also run a plan to phase out thermal power plant causing pollution in Delhi and around 60-70 plants will be closed in two years," Javadekar said.

He said the major factors behind air pollution in the country are traffic, industries, waste, dust, stubble, geography and meteorology. "The pollution problem cannot be resolved in one day. Continuous efforts are needed to tackle each contributing factor," he added.

The minister informed the Facebook audience about the steps the Central government has taken to combat air pollution effectively. The number of "good" air days has increased to 218 in 2020 against 106 in 2016, and number of poor quality air days decreased to 56 in 2020 against 156 in 2016 during January 1 to September 30.

The minister said operationalization of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway has eased congestion by diverting traffic from Delhi. Javadekar said that Metro expansion has helped a lot to reduce congestion and pollution. Metro expanded with more stations and coaches avoiding pollution from 5 lakh vehicles.

The minister highlighted the steps to reduce industrial emissions which include closure of Badarpur and Sonipat Thermal Power Plants, conversion to zig zag technologies in brick kilns, 2,800 industries switching to PNG fuel and ban on petcoke and furnace oil. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 even when I was in CWC: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that even when he was a member of the Congress Working Committee, he was in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogat...

Senior PLO official Erekat taken to hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Witnesses said Erekat, 65, was on a stretcher when ...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on Monday, address party workers

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday to take stock of organisational matters, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed severa...

Adani to complete 1,000 MW transmission line to Mumbai by Dec 2022

Adani Transmission Ltd ATL on Sunday affirmed that it will be able to execute a transmission line and sub-station project at suburban Vikhroli which will enhance the power supply by 1,000 MW to the financial capital, by the end of next year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020