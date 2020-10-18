Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roorkee: 32 people hospitalised after eating food made of kuttu (buckwheat) flour

About 32 people with complaints of dizziness and vomiting, were admitted to hospitals across Roorkee on Sunday after consuming kuttu (buckwheat) flour, commonly eaten during the festival of Navratri.

ANI | Roorkee (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:08 IST
Roorkee: 32 people hospitalised after eating food made of kuttu (buckwheat) flour
Santosh Kumar, Food Safety Officer in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

About 32 people with complaints of dizziness and vomiting, were admitted to hospitals across Roorkee on Sunday after consuming kuttu (buckwheat) flour, commonly eaten during the festival of Navratri. According to Santosh Kumar, the Food Safety Officer, the suppliers of the grain are being traced and all remaining stock will be destroyed.

"We got information from a government hospital that several people had been admitted after they ate food made of kuttu flour. We have reached out to the police and the shopkeepers to find the suppliers and found the kuttu was brought in through trains that had supplied the main grain market. We have taken samples of the grain out of which the flour was made and are in the process of destroying all the remaining stocks," Kumar said. Uttam Boss, a youth whose uncle was admitted to the hospital after eating chapatis of the kuttu said, "My uncle became very ill after eating roti made of kuttu. He started to vomit severely. Several others in the village also fell sick after eating the same thing. We request authorities to take strict action against the people responsible."

Another patient, Shubham Chaudhary, said that his whole family had to be admitted to a hospital after they ate chapatis made of kuttu for dinner. "My family and I had 'kuttu ki roti' for dinner. A few hours later, all of us experienced dizziness and had bouts of vomiting and headache. The police must take action against people who sell such adulterated flour," Chaudhary said.

The festival this year is being celebrated in a restricted way due to the ongoing COVID-19 phase. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Navratri began on Saturday and will come to an end on October 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...

German CDU says it still plans in-person congress to elect new leader

Germanys Christian Democrats said on Sunday they still planned to hold a physical party congress to elect a new leader and potential successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, dismissing a report that it would have to be held online due to the ...

3 arrested in loot of over Rs 31 lakh from cash collection van

Three people, including the prime accused, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the loot of Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van outside a private bank here, police said. The search for another accused is on, they said. The loot...

SCOREBOARD 2 LAST

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul b Bumrah 77 Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 11 Chris Gayle c Boult b Rahul Chahar 24 Nicholas Pooran c Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 24 Glenn Maxwell c Rohit b Rahul Chahar 0 Deepak Hooda not out 23 Chris Jordan run out Pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020