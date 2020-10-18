Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diplomat Abhay K compiles over 3000 years of Indian love poetry in over 24 languages

Poetry in over two dozen Indian languages spanning more than 3000 years by eminent classical poets including Kalidasa, Surdas, Bhartrihari to contemporary bards has been compiled into The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, edited by renowned poet-diplomat Abhay K.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:26 IST
Diplomat Abhay K compiles over 3000 years of Indian love poetry in over 24 languages
The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Poems by Abhay K.. Image Credit: ANI

Poetry in over two dozen Indian languages spanning more than 3000 years by eminent classical poets including Kalidasa, Surdas, Bhartrihari to contemporary bards has been compiled into The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, edited by renowned poet-diplomat Abhay K. Currently serving as Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Comoros, the compilation was released on Sunday.

Works by Mirabai, Jayadeva, Silhana, Surdas, Bihari, Muddupalani, Bhavabhuti, Venmaniputti, Vidyapati and Bilhana find a place in the compilation. This anthology portrays many facets of love, viz. affectionate, playful, sensuous, erotic, unconditional, pining, aching, among others-leaving you with unforgettable experiences and lasting impressions.

"What sets this anthology apart from the previous anthologies of Indian love poems is that it covers Indian love poetry spanning over 3000 years starting from the Rigveda up to the present day, and includes love poetry from over two dozen Indian languages," Abhay K said while describing the book. "The poems have been translated by well-known poets and translators of poetry into contemporary lucid and poetic English, making these gems of Indian poetry accessible to the younger generations who are starting to explore the world of love and sensuality. At this momentous juncture in their lives, a rich world of Indian love poetry could be their guide, their confidant and help them traverse the circuitous path of love," he added.

Abhay K has authored nine poetry collections and two memoirs. He has earlier edited 100 Great Indian Poems which has been translated and published into Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and Malagasy. His recently released collection of poems The Alphabets of Latin America has received wide acclaim. His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 50 languages. He has also penned anthems for the Moon, Mars and Venus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...

German CDU says it still plans in-person congress to elect new leader

Germanys Christian Democrats said on Sunday they still planned to hold a physical party congress to elect a new leader and potential successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, dismissing a report that it would have to be held online due to the ...

3 arrested in loot of over Rs 31 lakh from cash collection van

Three people, including the prime accused, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the loot of Rs 31.55 lakh from a cash collection van outside a private bank here, police said. The search for another accused is on, they said. The loot...

SCOREBOARD 2 LAST

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul b Bumrah 77 Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 11 Chris Gayle c Boult b Rahul Chahar 24 Nicholas Pooran c Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 24 Glenn Maxwell c Rohit b Rahul Chahar 0 Deepak Hooda not out 23 Chris Jordan run out Pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020