Ant Group gets Chinese nod for Hong Kong leg of $35 bln dual-listing -source
China's Ant Group has received approval from the Chinese securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its about $35 billion dual-listing, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. IFR reported the development earlier.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-10-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 07:20 IST
China's Ant Group
The person declined to be named as the matter was not public yet. Ant, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , declined to comment. IFR reported the development earlier.
